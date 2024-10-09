We must take every possible step to prevent fires

Sometimes, the shop is at the front of the space, and the family that runs the commercial space resides at the rear.

The ground plus two structure caught fire on Sunday morning. Pic/Aditi Haralkar

Seven people, including three minors, died in a fire that broke out at Siddharth Nagar, Chembur over the weekend. Some persons were unable to escape from the upper floor. Reports stated that they could have left through the ground floor but it was engulfed in flames. There were kerosene cans stored inside which contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

There are numerous homes in Mumbai which either have a shop, or some such commercial establishment on a lower floor, with a family occupying a space above.

Sometimes, the shop is at the front of the space, and the family that runs the commercial space resides at the rear.

It is vital that homes have emergency exits. More importantly, it is vital that flammable materials like kerosene or cylinders are not stored in the space where families reside. We often see some small eateries which are also have living quarters. Such stores are sure to be selling food that needs heating and gas cylinders, oil and other such items, which can pose a threat to life and limb. One may argue that a home kitchen also has a cylinder. Yet, this may be one or at the most two, while commercial establishments have many more and other material that could contribute to the speed at which a blaze spreads.

Given the space crunch in this city, it is unfortunate, but sad that people live in these conditions. Keeping one exit as free as possible in one way to mitigate risk to oneself. If there is a mezzanine within the establishment, a window can be created. Installing firefighting equipment outside, so that something can be done even temporarily, is another step.

These are skeletal measures, but may, at least, buy people some time till the firefighters can reach there for rescue.