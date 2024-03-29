We need to have a healthy respect for natural water bodies

Some simply slip and fall into the waters, while trying to get colour from their limbs. Still others have drowned trying to save friends and companions who are being washed away

A poster put up by locals in memory of Harsh Kinjale and Yash Kagada

There is a consistent pattern to reports flooding news sites, about a number of drownings post Holi festivities. From Mumbai, where the focus is on Dadar-Mahim beach, to Gujarat, Odisha and Kolkata we have reports about revellers losing their lives in the water.

The tragedies usually unfold this way. Post getting colour on themselves playing Holi, youngsters decide to gadabout in water bodies. Many think taking a quick dip will help in washing off colour. That is when they underestimate depth or currents. Some simply slip and fall into the waters, while trying to get colour from their limbs. Still others have drowned trying to save friends and companions who are being washed away.

There are boys and girls who finish playing Holi but decide to meander onto the beach to continue having fun. While staying on the sand is safe, they conclude that the water will be more fun and make their way to the shoreline, emboldened, they wade further in. Some perch on slippery rocks, confident and not quite realising how precarious this is.

People need to wash off the colour at home, they cannot and should not be wandering into water bodies to wash off Holi colour. There is no merriment in wading into waters that could have questionable depths or currents, one can have the same joy on land at a very safe distance from water.

Families must reinforce messages like not succumbing to peer pressure and foolish dares, as youngsters may egg on others to get into the water. On some beaches in urban setting signboards and sirens warning revellers not to go into the water at all, may prove to be a small deterrent.

It will take huge awareness, intent and certain punitive measures to dial back these deaths. In the end, the mindset must change as people must be aware of the dangerous potential of deceptively placid waters.