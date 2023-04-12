We need to take care of the city’s caretakers

Several colleagues spoke out about how their friends or co-workers seemed all right but had to be rushed to a medical facility after experiencing uneasiness or chest pain

Representative Image

Over the past 42 days, five cops have died of medical problems, highlighting the need for regular health check-ups and proper schedules. A report in this paper stated how the policemen died suddenly while on duty.

Policing is high-stress work. With the danger, uncertainty, long hours and quick adaptability needed to adapt to different environments, this is a demanding, challenging job.

While many may argue that candidates know what they are signing up for when they apply for a police job, it is also the state and seniors’ job to see that cops have some recourse to health benefits while they serve the people.

They must have access to trained counsellors or a helpline that deals with mental health issues.

Nutritionists can advise cops about healthy eating habits and can offer practical tips, even something as basic as what street foods may be better than others, in case that is the only alternative while on duty.

Manageable work hours, when possible, lifestyle regulation and proper medication, if needed, are required to dial down stress levels.

One does understand that finding the time may be difficult, but taking a short walk near home when possible or even taking up a simple hobby are needed diversions from a job that can take a lot, both mentally and physically.

If regular health check-ups and lectures are arranged for the police, if they have a few experts reinforcing the message and guiding them and if they get enough rest, it will go some way in alleviating tragedies. Let us protect those who protect us.