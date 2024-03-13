This is an example of the disastrous consequences of such uncontrolled and unwarranted celebratory firing, the bench stated

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Weapons should have no place in celebrations x 00:00

The Supreme Court recently termed as unfortunate incidents of celebratory firing at wedding ceremonies which often have “disastrous consequences”, a report that has great resonance said.

The court’s observations came in a judgment by which it set aside the conviction of a man, accused of killing another in celebratory firing at a wedding in 2016, under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. It said that celebratory firing during marriage ceremonies is unfortunate yet prevalent in our nation. This is an example of the disastrous consequences of such uncontrolled and unwarranted celebratory firing, the bench stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not about punishment. The focus is on the court stating the disastrous consequences of such firing. This should serve as a warning to all who celebrate in this way. It is dangerous and needless, too.

Why would one need to celebrate like this, in a show of machismo or simply fun and frolic? This practice must be discouraged from the very beginning. Celebrations or events are crowded affairs. There are so many people milling around. Children are usually present at the spot. Distractions abound, so firing should be a complete no no as it is a certain invitation to disaster even deadly consequences.

In fact, let us make that cautionary arc bigger and frown on any crazy celebrations that pose a threat to life and limb. Driving madly in vehicles or piling on to two-wheelers and speeding down roads, is often seen at celebrations in an urban scenario. This too is absolutely unwarranted and criminal. A celebration does not eman licence to break rules.

Every joyous moment or event can be marked in a safe, dignified and responsible manner. In fact, that would be the right icing on the cake of any event. Let our lingering memories be happy ones, not ones that cause a dark shadow to fall on lives.