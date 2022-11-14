What lessons are we teaching children every day?

While the emphasis on children’s growth, awareness of contemporary issues and sensitization is welcome, we must, as adults and responsible people, think about what kind of world we are leaving behind for kids and the lessons we can give them not just on a particular day or during special activities but in everyday life

Several events took place over the weekend ahead of Children’s Day. There were panel discussions, book launches and programmes in gardens—all designed to appeal to kids and further their understanding of the world. There were fun activities as well as learning opportunities, a compelling combination when it comes to children, who have just started exploring the world.

For instance, environmental awareness is crucial. As adults, we need to truly go green and take small steps to combat climate change and even get involved in community initiatives such as beach clean-ups. In this way, we learn more about the environment and pass on the message to kids that every small action counts. We also leave a cleaner planet for those who following in our footsteps.

When it comes to the Ukraine-Russia war, the biggest takeaway is that violence on a large scale is abhorrent, to be sure, but this is also the case in daily life. Dialogue, discussion and even debate work at the global level and even in something as mundane as talking to a neighbour about a problem in your immediate housing society. Emphasise non-violence and put the sanctity of human life, principles of justice and fair play above all.

Let us give children the gift of parks, clean water, usable beaches and functional and safe play equipment in this city. That too, throughout the year so that Children’s Day celebrations remain meaningful.

