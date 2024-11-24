We get constant reminders, especially with cyclones and waterlogging in previously safe areas. If this government is concerned about the health of our city and wishes to continue furthering their ‘development’ card, addressing this massive concern simultaneously must be one of their topmost agendas to focus on.”

My Lady, who did you cast your vote for?” Sir PM knew it was a long shot but decided to nudge his friend; he couldn’t contain his curiosity, and continued, “And, did that candidate win?” The mood was all too electric around him that he felt like asking all his questions at one go. He was relieved that his beloved city saw a safe, seamless election, once again, and couldn’t wait to get a pulse of the result, given that it was an overwhelming mandate. Lady Flora did an eyeroll. “Now, now, Pheroze… there is a reason why it’s called ‘secret ballot’ and not ‘open-secret ballot’,” she smiled. “This is a clear, sweeping mandate that was driven on issues like development. I think it’s important to hit the ground running and get the job done,” she reminded her friend, knowing very well that given his illustrious past as the big man in the top civic job in the city, Sir PM would have his views on several impending issues that require urgent tending to. “Of course, My Lady; I was about to share my wish-list with you, before dispatching it to my former bosses to be shared with the top brass—who I hope will take it in the right spirit. It’s a golden opportunity to set things right with the city,” he said, excitedly.

“For starters, I think they need to speed up work on existing infrastructural projects before beginning work on newly inked projects. Now that they can enjoy uninterrupted sanctions and seamless sign-offs, it’s crucial that they keep their eye on the goal and steamroll ahead,” Sir PM suggested. Lady Flora was nodding throughout, “I see your point, Pheroze. Relevant, and necessary in light of what the city has had to endure over these past years with stalled projects, first due to the lockdowns, and later, stretched because of unforeseen delays. High time, we remind them that they should get cracking now, and spare us of these prolonged periods of disruptions, courtesy, dug-up, uneven or narrowed-down roads, all of which add up to make it a barricaded, citizen-unfriendly city. We have been a largely tolerant, patient bunch of Bombaywallahs; now it’s up to the executors to repose that faith,” she remarked, as she pointed out to a barricade during their walk that took them near Nariman Point’s streets that are quiet escapes on weekends.

“Another issue that is connected to what you suggested, and that I feel shouldn’t miss the eye amidst this sweeping electoral victory, is about greening our city. It’s all very well to say that the city will be a world-class one, with a focus on infrastructure, but so often I’ve heard and read [in this newspaper, especially] of trees being cut and relocated elsewhere. While it’s the responsible thing to do, my friend from Prabhadevi, Hilda, was telling me the other day about these being replanted in a forested area! Surely, that wouldn’t make sense, Pheroze,” sighed Lady Flora. Sir PM added, “In fact, a friend who works closely with an environmental group has been saying this for ages…that there are experts who can offer guidelines where such relocations are best suited, given the unique topography of our city. I wish the newly elected government pays heed to such important issues, especially in a city with such a fragile ecosystem as ours. We’ve been bearing the brunt of climate change. Safeguarding our green cover is critical. We get constant reminders, especially with cyclones and waterlogging in previously safe areas. If this government is concerned about the health of our city and wishes to continue furthering their ‘development’ card, addressing this massive concern simultaneously must be one of their topmost agendas to focus on.”

Lady Flora was all ears as her friend spoke, and wasn’t paying attention to the footpath below. She nearly took a tumble. A few paver blocks had given way, thanks to a crudely made temporary hoarding that had damaged a section of the footpath. Sir PM came to the rescue and prevented her fall. “My Lady! I hope you are fine… these horrendous hoardings are more than eyesores; they are life-threatening headaches that we need to watch out for, even on a stroll. Now that the elections have wrapped up, all concerned must ensure they clean this mess that’s littered and pock-marked the city, from banners, to hoardings and posters.” Lady Flora was a bit shaken, and seemingly irritated. “Absolutely. The city cannot become a permanent wall waiting to be defaced, and then conveniently [and rapidly] with white fabric when we have VIP visits. It’s high time everyone in power cleans up their acts, literally and otherwise.”

