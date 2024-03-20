Breaking News
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of hacked social media accounts get recovered
Mumbai: ‘Low Gokhale bridge wall is a danger to all’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: 4,632 registered voters are over 100 years old in Mumbai suburbs, says Collector
Thane Crime Branch busts major drug factory in Varanasi
Mumbai: Four contract killers arrested from Gorai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Women athletes deserve an egalitarian playing field
<< Back to Elections 2024

Women athletes deserve an egalitarian playing field

Updated on: 20 March,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

This surely upped the league ante and is set to catapult it to more visibility and success in the seasons to come

Women athletes deserve an egalitarian playing field

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Women athletes deserve an egalitarian playing field
x
00:00

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Season 2, covering themselves in glory. They defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Apart from all the celebrations and attention, it was heartening to see that ahead of the presentation ceremony, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana received a special video call from star batter and former skipper of the men’s team Virat Kohli. This surely upped the league ante and is set to catapult it to more visibility and success in the seasons to come.


We must go beyond scores though to push the message that girls and women must be allowed to go and play, find their game, seek success in sport and follow their sporting ambitions and dreams. Let leagues such as these carry underlying messages about parity of sporting opportunity and freedom for our girls/women.


The avenues must be made available as early as possible. If, in a family, the boy and the girl wish to pursue a sporting dream, both must receive equipment and encouragement to support them and see that there is as much parity as possible.


Trolls need to shut up as their comments at times are more about appearances and clothes than about the game when women are playing. This is trash talk and the gab of the gutter ends when mindsets change. Work on that from the start hitting back when possible at the haters or infantile baiters.

Finally, the followers or fans are doing more than they know, not just for WPL but for women’s sports. With their interest and enthusiasm, the fans are stoking fires in so many young girls’ hearts. They are cheerleading not just for a player, a game or a league. They are cheerleaders for a more egalitarian playing field.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news Women’s Indian Premier League 2024 royal challengers bangalore delhi capitals WPL 2024
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK