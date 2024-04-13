Wouldn’t it be wise to tackle infra issues right at the start?

It will be taken care of. Photos of tidal water entering the underpass and cracks went viral on social media

Tidal water entering Coastal Road’s pedestrian underpass at Haji Ali

The BMC is looking for answers to tidal water entering the Coastal Road’s pedestrian underpass at Haji Ali. An official said that the cracks on the road near the tunnels seem normal due to the shrinking of cement. It will be taken care of. Photos of tidal water entering the underpass and cracks went viral on social media.

A civic official did say that high tide days mean seawater enters the underpass, necessitating its closure. The level of the underpass cannot be raised as it has to be on the same level as the Haji Ali pathway. Still, measures like creating a hump at the mouth of the pedestrian underpass, a stormwater drain and a pumping arrangement will solve the issue to some extent during monsoon. The work is currently ongoing.

Whatever the problem, officials need to look at it soon, and then, changes need to be made.

Anyhow, some solution has to be found as we are in summer and monsoon is barely 1.5 months away, with these problems bound to exacerbate. Every Mumbaikar knows and most have personally witnessed the challenges the rainy season brings. Waterlogging makes areas dangerous and at times, impossible to negotiate. That is why this is a precursor and all these factors have to be taken into account to avoid mishaps or even frustrating traffic snarls.

The tendency is at times, to let infra problems fester for too long, waking up only when they become mammoth and then struggling to control the situation. What this entails will have to be decided by an expert team. Yet all those reassurances from officials should translate into action if needed and the time to do that is now. Let us see acknowledgement and investigation plus sticking to a definite timeline.

New infra that cuts time promises a smoother ride is all over the city, but it should be top class in every aspect, which includes repairs or other remedies when warranted.