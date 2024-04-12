BMC officials say cracks usual on cement roads due to shrinking phenomenon

A crack on the surface of an underpass road

Cracks surface on Mumbai Coastal Road pedestrian underpass

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is still seeking an answer to the tidal water entering Coastal Road’s pedestrian underpass at Haji Ali. Meanwhile, the official concerned said that the cracks on the road near the tunnels seem normal due to the shrinking of cement and it will be taken care of. The issue surfaced after photos of Haji Ali underpass and cracks went viral on social media.

The photos of tidal water entering Haji Ali pedestrian underpass (PUP) caused a flutter when the access of the dargah also went underwater during a high tide of 4.9 metres between 11.45 am and 2.30 pm. An ‘X’ handle, Haji Ali Dargah Trust’s (Official), stated on social media, “Since the last year we have been following up with the BMC, the coastal road department, and L&T to solve this problem but till today, there has been no action…’

Tidal water entering Coastal Road’s pedestrian underpass at Haji Ali

When contacted, a civic official from the coastal road department told mid-day, “On days of high tide, seawater enters the underpass, necessitating its closure. The level of the underpass cannot be raised as it has to be on the same level as the Haji Ali pathway. Still, measures like creating a hump at the mouth of the pedestrian underpass, a stormwater drain and a pumping arrangement will solve the issue to some extent during monsoon. The work is currently ongoing.

Civic activist Zoru Bhathena posted photographs of the flooded PUP and cracks on the road near the tunnels on social media. “The pathway of the dargah used to flood during high tide but it would drain itself. But now, owing to the PUP, it does not happen," he said. The 10-km Coastal Road features around 20 PUPs providing pedestrian access to various locations.

The BMC officials said that the cracks are usual on cement roads due to the shrinking of a concrete slab. If the cracks are deeper, then chemical treatment is necessary. We will look into it and the issue will be resolved soon. The road was partially opened on March 12 from Worli to Nariman Point, which created traffic bottlenecks at various junctions.