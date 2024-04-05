First Mumbai Coastal Road mishap throws up confusion

Speeding car collides with tunnel wall; investigation delayed over which police station to file complaint at

The Mumbai police have not yet investigated the matter

The newly inaugurated Mumbai Coastal Road saw its first-ever accident on Thursday afternoon when a speeding car hit the tunnel wall. The local police are yet to decide which officers will register the case and investigate, as the department has not yet demarcated the jurisdiction for the road, which passes through the boundaries of three police stations. The Mumbai police have not yet investigated the matter. The cops are also yet to identify the driver of the car and register an FIR in this matter.

According to sources in the traffic department, the incident occurred around 12.37 pm near the southbound tunnel near the Marine Drive exit. A car hit a wall, spun around, and then another car dashed into it. “Nobody was hurt; however, traffic was affected briefly,” said an officer. “The driver was fined Rs 1.500. The Marine Drive police registered a traffic accident diary,” said Dr Pravin Munde, DCP. Zone 1.

Traffic police and BMC officials rushed to the spot, where a black Toyota with considerable damage was towed away. “The incident occurred near cross passage number 5,” said the BMC official. “We suspect that the incident took place in cross passage no. 4, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Marine Drive police station. We are yet to determine the jurisdiction, so it’s premature to say who would investigate the matter,” said an officer from DB Marg police station.

“We are yet to investigate the matter, as we are yet to ascertain the jurisdiction, as it occurred between cross passages 4 and 5. Some officers have been sent to ascertain the jurisdiction, and it’s premature to comment on the investigation,” said an officer from the Marine Drive police station. “We suspect that the incident took place in cross passage number 4, and it doesn’t fall under our jurisdiction,” said an officer from the Malabar Hill police station. “The cross passage doesn’t fall under our jurisdiction,” said Krishnakant Upadhyay, DCP, Zone 3.