Breaking News
PNG pipeline breaks down in Sion, gas supply to be restored by Tuesday by 8 am
Sample size sparks debate over ASER 2025’s accuracy
Thane: 42-year-old woman stabbed to death by neighbour over financial dispute
'Rahul's remarks on Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 reckless, baseless'
CR organises exhibition, walkathon to celebrate 100 years of electrification
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Youngsters must be taught the value of honesty

Youngsters must be taught the value of honesty

Updated on: 04 February,2025 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

Bhuse has claimed that cameras have been extensively installed and there the police’s presence will be beefed up.

Youngsters must be taught the value of honesty

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Youngsters must be taught the value of honesty
x
00:00

Maharashtra School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse recently said his department aims to conduct ‘copy-free examinations’ irrespective of whether students wear a burqa or not, according to the news agency Press Trust of India.


He was responding to a query about Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane’s letter to him seeking a ban on wearing burqa by students during the Std X and XII board exams, to be held this month, to curb copying.


Bhuse has claimed that cameras have been extensively installed and there the police’s presence will be beefed up. 


While a ban on burqas during exams is a subject of debate, we look at the copying scenario and students increasingly resorting to devious means while taking tests.

It is evident that as technology continues to evolve, those who cheat and those whose job it is to to nab them are locked in a race. The former will use the latest gadgets to try and get ahead in the rat race by copying while the latter will have to wise up and keep abreast of the times.

While the minister has assured people that more surveillance and police presence will ensure fair exams, it is time to work on mindsets.

Youngsters, especially in schools must be taught that, never mind the punishment, cheating is unfair and wrong. That message must be given strongly, through lectures, seminars and talks with teachers.

They must be told that it is not okay to cheat merely because others do so,  and one cannot and must not give in to peer pressure. If so-called friends call you a wet blanket, for not cheating, do not cave in. 

The aforementioned term or similar derogatory terms hurled in your direction must not make you cross over to the dark side. Technology is all very well, but  it is the mind and heart that must remind us to play by the rules and never resort to unfair means to get ahead.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK