Union Budget 2019 Live Updates: Piyush Goyal to present at 11 am

Feb 01, 2019, 10:18 IST Sensex up by 151.44 points, currently at 36,408.13, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2019 before the parliament at 11 am, reports ANI.

Feb 01, 2019, 10:00 IST In the meanwhile, The Finance Ministry has said that the total Gross GST Revenue collected in the month of January 2019 has today crossed Rs 1 lakh crore. This has been a significant improvement over the collection of Rs 94,725 crore during last month and Rs 89,825 crore during the same month last year.

Feb 01, 2019, 09:58 IST Finance Minister Piyush Goyal arrives at the Parliament with the Union Budget 2019 briefcase. Following the Cabinet meeting, he will present the interim Budget 2019-20 at 11 am in the parliament.

Feb 01, 2019, 09:56 IST Finance Minister Piyush Goyal meets President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2019. Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal calls on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/QZUnE01gqU — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019

Feb 01, 2019, 09:41 IST Here's the first look of the team that will be presenting the Union Budget 2019 under the leadership of Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Coal. Meet the budget team of CBDT with Union Minister of Finance,Corporate Affairs,Railways & Coal, Sh @PiyushGoyal,alongwith both MoS Finance,Sh @BJPShivPShukla & Sh @PonnaarrBJP with Revenue Secretary Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey &Chairman CBDT Sh Sushil Chandra on the eve of #Budget2019. pic.twitter.com/9RvUqseYrM — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) January 31, 2019

Feb 01, 2019, 08:58 IST With the Lok Sabha elections only a few months away, acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present NDA government's Interim Budget on Friday amidst a lot of hopes and expectations from across the spectrum of society right from the common people to industries.

Feb 01, 2019, 08:54 IST The politically-crucial interest subsidy for short term credit to farmers is likely to be a modest one in the vote-on-account which is to be presented by acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday. As compared to two years ago in 2017-18, when this subsidy was Rs 20,339 crore, the subsidy is likely to be around Rs 18,000 crore, a fall of 11 per cent, informed sources said.