Home > News > World News > Article > 12 die as bus overturns in South Africa

Updated on: 12 March,2025 09:14 AM IST  |  Johannesburg
Agencies |

The bus had been transporting people from the township or Katlehong, east of Johannesburg. No other vehicle was involved in the crash

A total of 45 people were injured in the accident. Pic/AFP

A bus overturned on a highway on Tuesday and passengers were thrown out of it, killing at least 12 people and injuring 45 in the South African city of Johannesburg. Emergency crews were trying to lift the bus back onto its wheels to see if any more victims were trapped underneath it, said an official. 


The early-morning crash happened on a highway near Johannesburg’s main O R Tambo International Airport. The bus had been transporting people from the township or Katlehong, east of Johannesburg. No other vehicle was involved in the crash.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


