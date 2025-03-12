The bus had been transporting people from the township or Katlehong, east of Johannesburg. No other vehicle was involved in the crash

A total of 45 people were injured in the accident. Pic/AFP

A bus overturned on a highway on Tuesday and passengers were thrown out of it, killing at least 12 people and injuring 45 in the South African city of Johannesburg. Emergency crews were trying to lift the bus back onto its wheels to see if any more victims were trapped underneath it, said an official.

The early-morning crash happened on a highway near Johannesburg’s main O R Tambo International Airport. The bus had been transporting people from the township or Katlehong, east of Johannesburg. No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

