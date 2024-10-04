Breaking News
12 injured after Russian bomb hits apartment building in Kharkiv

Updated on: 04 October,2024 09:28 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies

Glide bombs have become an increasingly common weapon in the war. They have terrorized civilians and bludgeoned the Ukrainian army’s front-line defenses

Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire in the building. Pic/AFP

A Russian glide bomb struck a five-story apartment block in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, injuring at least 12 people including a 3-year-old girl, local officials said Thursday. The bomb hit between the third and fourth floors of the building on Wednesday night, igniting blazes, Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. Firefighters searched for survivors through smoke and rubble.


The city of Kharkiv, located around 30 km from the Russian border, has been a frequent target of aerial attacks throughout the war against Russia that is now deep into its third year. Glide bombs have become an increasingly common weapon in the war. They have terrorized civilians and bludgeoned the Ukrainian army’s front-line defenses.


They were a key weapon in Russia’s capture of the tactically significant town of Vuhledar on Wednesday, as Russian forces wreak destruction on the eastern Donetsk region and force Ukrainian troops to withdraw.


