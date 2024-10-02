The strike happened as shoppers made their way between stalls at the city center market, regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said.

People in Kyiv during a nationwide ‘minute of silence’. PIC/AP

Listen to this article ‘At least 7 killed by Russian strike on Ukrainian market’ x 00:00

An apparent Russian artillery strike hit a market in the southern Ukraine city of Kherson on Tuesday, killing at least six people and wounding three others, authorities said, on a morning when Ukrainians across the country were observing a minute’s silence for their military and war dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The strike happened as shoppers made their way between stalls at the city center market, regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said.

He published a video showing the blurred corpses of people in civilian clothes lying near a stall with tomatoes and other vegetables.

Ukraine officials said the strike was “most likely” carried out by Russian artillery and hit close to a public transport stop.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever