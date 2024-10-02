Breaking News
'At least 7 killed by Russian strike on Ukrainian market'

Updated on: 02 October,2024 08:46 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

The strike happened as shoppers made their way between stalls at the city center market, regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said.

People in Kyiv during a nationwide ‘minute of silence’. PIC/AP

An apparent Russian artillery strike hit a market in the southern Ukraine city of Kherson on Tuesday, killing at least six people and wounding three others, authorities said, on a morning when Ukrainians across the country were observing a minute’s silence for their military and war dead.


The strike happened as shoppers made their way between stalls at the city center market, regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said.


He published a video showing the blurred corpses of people in civilian clothes lying near a stall with tomatoes and other vegetables.


Ukraine officials said the strike was “most likely” carried out by Russian artillery and hit close to a public transport stop.

