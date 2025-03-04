Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Pakistan 120 year old Ahmadi religious structure demolished

Pakistan: 120-year-old Ahmadi religious structure demolished

Updated on: 04 March,2025 09:01 AM IST  |  Lahore
Agencies |

The police also detained five Ahmadis for protesting the demolition of their worship place in the Chatha area of Gujranwala, some 80 km from Lahore.

An Ahmadi place of worship vandalised in 2018. File pic

A 120-year-old worship place of the minority Ahmadi community was demolished by police on the pressure of a radical Islamist party in Pakistan’s Punjab province, a community organisation said. The police also detained five Ahmadis for protesting the demolition of their worship place in the Chatha area of Gujranwala, some 80 km from Lahore. 


“A team of police personnel along with the members of the radical Islamist party (Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan) entered the Ahmadi worship place last week and demolished it. They cut down minarets with a grinder,” Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan (JAP) said. Under the law, the Ahmadi worship places built before 1984 cannot be demolished.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


