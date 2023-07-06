Breaking News
Maharashtra politics: Is Eknath Shinde sulking or on his way out?
Mumbai: Private developer may be booked for clogging drains on NH-48
BMC tender scandal: Private trust’s fake address raises questions
Mumbai: Stainless steel to be used for protective nets in manholes
Mumbai: Three-year-old boy falls from 8th-floor window in Vikhroli building
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > 15 killed in China by torrential flooding

15 killed in China by torrential flooding

Updated on: 06 July,2023 07:54 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies |

Top

The Chongqing floods appear to be China’s worst this year

15 killed in China by torrential flooding

Workers clean up silt and mud from a street in Wanzhou district of Chongqing. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
15 killed in China by torrential flooding
x
00:00

At least 15 people have been killed by floods in southwestern China as seasonal torrents hit mountain areas, authorities said Wednesday.


Another four people were reported missing by mid-morning in Chongqing, a vast mountainous region of 31 million, almost all of which has now been designated as having flood risk.


Stranded people being rescued by the armed police force. Pic/APStranded people being rescued by the armed police force. Pic/AP


The Chongqing floods appear to be China’s deadliest amid deluges in other parts of the country. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated. In just one southwestern province, Sichuan, more than 85,000 people have been evacuated due to flooding, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Chongqing’s flood warning has been upgraded from level four to level three, reflecting the growing crisis.

Rescue teams in inflatable boats were ferrying villagers to safety and workers were clearing roads blocked by landslides, according to photos posted on the government website.

Floods hit large parts of China every year, especially in the south, but northern regions this year have reported the worst floods in 50 years.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

china beijing world news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK