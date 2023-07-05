China restricts high-tech metal exports to US

China said exports will require official permission once the rules take effect August 1 but did not say what restrictions might be applied

China has imposed export curbs on two metals used in computer chips and solar cells, expanding a squabble with Washington over high-tech trade ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing this week.

The controls on gallium and germanium are intended to “safeguard national security,” the Commerce Ministry said late Monday. It said exports will require official permission once the rules take effect Aug. 1 but did not say what restrictions might be applied.

China is the biggest source of the metals, which are produced in small amounts but are needed to make chips for cell phones, cars and other products, as well as solar panels and military tech.

