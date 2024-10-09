18 dead after Israeli strikes in Gaza

Health min says Palestinian death toll has crossed 42,000

Destruction caused by bombardment in the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees, central Gaza Strip. Pic/AFP

Palestinian officials said Wednesday that Israel’s bombardment of central and northern Gaza killed at least 18 people, including five children and two women, as the territory’s overall death toll passed 42,000.

Two strikes hit tents for displaced people in the urban Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps in central Gaza. The bodies of nine people, including three children, were brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the nearby town of Deir al-Balah.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll from the war in Gaza has passed 42,000. The ministry does not differentiate between fighters and civilians in its count, but has said women and children make up more than half of those killed. It said Wednesday that 42,010 Palestinians have been killed and 97,720 wounded since the start of the war.

50 Hezb terrorists, including 6 senior figures, eliminated

Israel said that at least 50 Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon were eliminated, including 6 senior commanders. Those killed in the attacks included Ahmed Hassan Nazal, who was in charge of offensive operations from the area of Bint Jbeil; Hasin Talal Kamal, in charge of the Ghajar sector; Musa Diav Barakat, responsible for the Ghajar sector; Mahmoud Musa Karniv, head of operations in the Ghajar sector; Ali Ahmed Ismail, in charge of the artillery in the Bint Jbeil sector; and Abdullah Ali Dakik, in charge of the artillery in the Ghajar sector.

‘India’s voice of reason could bring relief to the region’

The deputy spokesperson of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alex Gandler said on Wednesday that India has a “voice of reason” and at a time like this it could act in the region, describing the country as an important partner. Gandler urged that a “message of calm” should be sent to Iran, which says it should dissolve its proxies and stop attacking Israel. During an interview, he said “We have a very good relationship with India. It is an important partner and we see India as a voice of reason that could act in this region.”

