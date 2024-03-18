18 Hamas terrorists killed in Gaza Strip

During one of the strikes, soldiers identified and directed an air strike against four terrorists operating adjacent to the forces

Israeli troops continued operations in the central Gaza Strip, where over the past day approximately 18 terrorists were killed by sniper, shell, and aerial fire, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday morning.

During one of the strikes, soldiers identified and directed an air strike against four terrorists operating adjacent to the forces. In addition, ground forces identified three terrorists entering a Hamas compound. Israeli aircraft eliminated the threat and struck the terrorist cell as they exited. Within a couple of minutes, a terrorist exiting another Hamas compound near the troops was hit by an airstrike.

In Khan Yunis, soldiers identified two terrorists loading military equipment on a motorcycle. Israeli aircraft eliminated the terrorists and two others who were advancing toward the troops. In a joint ground and Air Force activity, a military compound from which an anti-tank missile was fired at IDF troops was struck, as well as a terrorist operating adjacent to the forces. Israeli soldiers also seized weapons in Khan Yunis.

Ship targeted in Gulf of Aden

A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted a ship early Sunday in the Gulf of Aden, potentially marking their latest assault on shipping through the crucial waterway leading to the Red Sea. The rebels did not claim responsibility.

Israel strikes target several sites in Syria

Israeli airstrikes hit several sites in southern Syria early Sunday wounding a soldier, Syrian state media reported. State news agency SANA, citing an unnamed military official, said air defences shot down some of the missiles, which came from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights at around 12.42 am local time. The strikes led to “material losses and the wounding of a soldier”.

