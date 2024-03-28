2 Taipei ships launched amid Chinese threat

The pair of Tuo Chiang class corvettes completes the first order of six of the domestically produced catamarans with stealth capabilities

The pair of Tuo Chiang class corvettes. Pic/AP

Taiwan has commissioned two new navy ships as a safeguard against the rising threat from China, which has been ratcheting up its naval and air force missions around the island that it claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

The pair of Tuo Chiang class corvettes completes the first order of six of the domestically produced catamarans with stealth capabilities. The ships are relatively small, capable of carrying just 41 sailors and officers, but are fast and highly maneuverable and carry a range of missiles and deck guns aimed at countering larger Chinese vessels and rocketry.

