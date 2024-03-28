2 Taipei ships launched amid Chinese threat

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 March,2024 05:54 AM IST  |  Taipei
Agencies

The pair of Tuo Chiang class corvettes completes the first order of six of the domestically produced catamarans with stealth capabilities

The pair of Tuo Chiang class corvettes. Pic/AP

Taiwan has commissioned two new navy ships as a safeguard against the rising threat from China, which has been ratcheting up its naval and air force missions around the island that it claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.


The pair of Tuo Chiang class corvettes completes the first order of six of the domestically produced catamarans with stealth capabilities. The ships are relatively small, capable of carrying just 41 sailors and officers, but are fast and highly maneuverable and carry a range of missiles and deck guns aimed at countering larger Chinese vessels and rocketry.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


china news world news International news
