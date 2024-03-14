Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > 2 dead 26 hurt in blast near Beijing
2 dead, 26 hurt in blast near Beijing

Updated on: 14 March,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Beijing
The blast occurred at a fried chicken shop in the city of Sanhe, around 63 km east of Beijing

At least three buildings were severely damaged. Pic/X

An explosion caused by a suspected gas leak ripped through a building in northern China on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring 26 others, authorities said. 


The blast occurred at a fried chicken shop in the city of Sanhe, around 63 km east of Beijing.


Most of the original building is gone, with only part of its frame remaining above piles of rubble. Over 150 firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news beijing china International news news
