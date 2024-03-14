2 dead, 26 hurt in blast near Beijing

The blast occurred at a fried chicken shop in the city of Sanhe, around 63 km east of Beijing

At least three buildings were severely damaged. Pic/X

An explosion caused by a suspected gas leak ripped through a building in northern China on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring 26 others, authorities said.

The blast occurred at a fried chicken shop in the city of Sanhe, around 63 km east of Beijing.

Most of the original building is gone, with only part of its frame remaining above piles of rubble. Over 150 firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

