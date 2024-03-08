Breaking News
China accuses US of trying to suppress it
Updated on: 08 March,2024 05:55 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies |

If the US is obsessed with suppressing China, it will eventually harm itself

China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi. Pic/AP

China’s foreign minister accused the US on Thursday of devising tactics to suppress China’s rise and criticised the Biden administration for adding more Chinese companies to its sanctions lists.


Wang Yi, speaking to media during the annual meeting of China’s legislature, said China’s relations with the US have improved since Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden met in November, but America has not fulfilled its promises.


“If the US always says one thing and does another, where is its credibility as a major power? If it gets nervous and anxious when it hears ‘China,’ where is its confidence as a major power? If the US is obsessed with suppressing China, it will eventually harm itself.”


US diplomat criticises China

The top American diplomat for East Asia and the Pacific criticized China on Thursday for using intimidation tactics against other countries in the region to press its sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea. Speaking to reporters after returning to the US from meetings with officials in Singapore, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Brunei, Daniel Kritenbrink— the Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs—said China “has taken a number of steps in the South China Sea that run counter to international law.

