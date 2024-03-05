Breaking News
24 fishermen rescued from sinking ship in rough seas
24 fishermen rescued from sinking ship in rough seas

Updated on: 05 March,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Tokyo
Agencies |

One crewmember thrown from the rocking ship into the rough seas before the arrival of the rescuers was found dead

The fishing boat lost power and drifted onto rocks. Pic/AP

A Japanese coast guard helicopter rescued 24 fishermen as they desperately clung to the deck of a tilting , half-submerged ship being pounded by high waves Monday morning off an island chain southwest of Tokyo.


One crewmember thrown from the rocking ship into the rough seas before the arrival of the rescuers was found dead. The Fukuei Maru No. 8 stalled due to an engine failure Sunday evening in the Pacific Ocean, about five hours after it departed the Yaizu Port in central Japan en route to South America for tuna fishing, according to the coast guard.


It apparently drifted in the rough seas and was blown by the strong wind, and the captain sent a distress signal about five hours later, saying his ship hit the rocks, the coast guard said. It said that within two hours of the rescuers’ arrival at the scene, the ship reported to them that one crew was missing. The ship carried 20 Indonesian crewmembers and five Japanese, including its captain, the coast guard said. The body of the ship’s 67-year-old first engineer was found washed ashore.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

