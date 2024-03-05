Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Kamala Harris meets Israeli Cabinet official to push ceasefire deal
<< Back to Elections 2024

Kamala Harris meets Israeli Cabinet official to push ceasefire deal

Updated on: 05 March,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

Member of wartime Cabinet visited Washington in defiance of Netanyahu

Kamala Harris meets Israeli Cabinet official to push ceasefire deal

Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building. Pics/AP

Listen to this article
Kamala Harris meets Israeli Cabinet official to push ceasefire deal
x
00:00

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday is hosting a member of Israel’s wartime Cabinet who is visiting Washington in defiance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.


Benny Gantz, a centrist political rival of Netanyahu, is sitting down with several senior Biden administration officials this week, including Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser. President Joe Biden is at Camp David, the presidential retreat just outside Washington, until Tuesday.


Wounded Palestinian Nidal al-Gharib—who lost his wife and daughter—walks past his neighbours’ destroyed house
Wounded Palestinian Nidal al-Gharib—who lost his wife and daughter—walks past his neighbours’ destroyed house


An official from Netanyahu’s far-right Likud party said Gantz did not have approval from the prime minister for his meetings in Washington and that Netanyahu gave the Cabinet official a “tough talk”—underscoring the widening crack within Israel’s wartime leadership nearly six months into the Israel-Hamas war.

In her meeting with Gantz, Harris plans to press for a temporary ceasefire deal that would allow for the release of several categories of hostages being held by Hamas. Israel has essentially agreed to the deal, according to a senior Biden administration official, and the White House has emphasised that the onus is on Hamas to come on board.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news Kamala Harris israel washington benjamin netanyahu International news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK