In rare rebuke of Israel, US Vice President Kamala Harris calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris has urged for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza, while offering a rare criticism of Israel. "Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table,” Harris said on Sunday.

Harris emphasized the necessity for the release of hostages and the provision of substantial aid, Al Jazeera reported. She also called for Israel to facilitate the delivery of aid by opening new border crossings and refraining from imposing “unnecessary restrictions.”

Addressing the dire conditions in Gaza, Harris insisted, “People in Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane and our common humanity compels us to act.”

Harris condemned the recent incident in Gaza City where over 100 Palestinians were killed while attempting to access food aid, describing it as a "horrific tragedy." Additionally, Harris challenged Hamas to accept the ceasefire deal, which she stated has been broadly accepted by Israel.

Her remarks come amid mounting pressure on President Joe Biden's administration from left-leaning voters regarding its support for Israel ahead of the upcoming presidential election in November.

Democrats, particularly in battleground states like Michigan, are concerned that Biden's position on the Gaza conflict could cost him votes, particularly among the state's significant Muslim population.

During the recent Democratic primary in Michigan, over 100,000 voters expressed discontent by casting a vote for “uncommitted,” signalling dissatisfaction with the president’s stance on Gaza. Biden narrowly won Michigan in 2020 by approximately 150,000 votes, while former President Donald Trump carried the state by fewer than 11,000 votes in 2016, marking the first Republican victory in Michigan since 1988.

