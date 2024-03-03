Israel army strip, abuse, beat women sheltering in Gaza City

Women and minors hiding in UN school interrogated for 6 weeks

Palestinian women like Nabela have been beaten and forced to strip by Israeli soldiers. Pic/AP

Nabela thought the United Nations school in Gaza City was a safe haven. Then, the Israeli army arrived. Soldiers stormed the place, ordering men to undress and hauling women to a mosque for strip searches, she said. So began six weeks in Israeli custody that she says included repeated beatings and interrogations.

“The soldiers were very harsh, they beat us and screamed at us in Hebrew,” said the 39-year-old from Gaza City, who spoke on condition that her last name not be used for fear of being arrested again. “If we raised our heads or uttered any words, they beat us on the head.”

Palestinians detained by Israeli forces in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war have alleged widespread physical abuse and neglect. It’s not known how many women or minors have been detained. Rights groups say Israel is “disappearing” Gaza Palestinians—detaining them without charge or trial and not disclosing to family or lawyers where they’re held.

Gaza death toll touches 30,320

30,320 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The Israeli army killed 92 Palestinians and wounded 156 others in the past 24 hours, with 71,533 injured, since October 7.

