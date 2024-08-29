24 missing after floods rip through north Yemen village

Breaking News
World News

Updated on: 29 August,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Cairo
Agencies |

Heavy rains over the past few days pounded the Melhan district in Al-Mahwit province, triggering floods that caved in seven homes and four shops, as per a statement by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

A road destroyed by the flash floods. Pic/AFP

Floodwaters swept through a village in northern Yemen, inundating homes and shops and leaving at least 24 people missing, authorities said Wednesday.


Heavy rains over the past few days pounded the Melhan district in Al-Mahwit province, triggering floods that caved in seven homes and four shops, as per a statement by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.



Yemen was already the poorest Arab nation before it was plunged into civil war in 2014, when Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north, forcing the government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

yemen news world news International news cairo

