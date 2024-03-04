US: 3 trains collide, get derailed in Pennsylvania

Officials said the derailment was reported around 7.15 am in Lower Saucon Township along the Lehigh River. No hazardous materials were involved and no evacuations were ordered

No casualties or injuries were reported. Pic/AP

Authorities say three trains were involved in a collision and derailment in eastern Pennsylvania. The incident left some railroad cars scattered along a riverbank and at least one partially in the river.

Officials said the derailment was reported around 7.15 am in Lower Saucon Township along the Lehigh River. No hazardous materials were involved and no evacuations were ordered.

Officials said an eastbound Norfolk Southern train struck another Norfolk Southern train that had stopped on the same track. Wreckage from the striking train spilled onto an adjacent track and was struck by a westbound train.

