Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > US 3 trains collide get derailed in Pennsylvania
<< Back to Elections 2024

US: 3 trains collide, get derailed in Pennsylvania

Updated on: 04 March,2024 05:44 AM IST  |  Bethlehem
Agencies |

Top

Officials said the derailment was reported around 7.15 am in Lower Saucon Township along the Lehigh River. No hazardous materials were involved and no evacuations were ordered

US: 3 trains collide, get derailed in Pennsylvania

No casualties or injuries were reported. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
US: 3 trains collide, get derailed in Pennsylvania
x
00:00

Authorities say three trains were involved in a collision and derailment in eastern Pennsylvania. The incident left some railroad cars scattered along a riverbank and at least one partially in the river.


Officials said the derailment was reported around 7.15 am in Lower Saucon Township along the Lehigh River. No hazardous materials were involved and no evacuations were ordered.


Officials said an eastbound Norfolk Southern train struck another Norfolk Southern train that had stopped on the same track. Wreckage from the striking train spilled onto an adjacent track and was struck by a westbound train.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pennsylvania news world news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK