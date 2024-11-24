37 killed in sectarian violence in Pakistan

Gunfire is also continuing in Balishkhel, Khar Kali, Kunj Alizai and Maqbal.

Thousands of Shiite Muslims take to the streets in various cities of Pakistan to protest the violence

At least 37 people were killed and 30 others injured in sectarian violence in northwest Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, police said.

The clashes between the tribes of Alizai and Bagan in Kurram district bordering Afghanistan took place following Thursday’s attack on a convoy of passenger vans in which 47 people were killed by militants. Gunfire is also continuing in Balishkhel, Khar Kali, Kunj Alizai and Maqbal.

Homes and shops have also been damaged in the fighting. People from various villages have fled to safer locations. Due to the deteriorating situation, all educational institutions in the district remain closed on Saturday, confirmed Muhammad Hayat Hassan, chairman of the Private Education Network.

Over 50 passenger vehicles were fired upon at Bagan, Manduri, and Ochhat on Thursday. Six vehicles were directly hit in the firing, resulting in the deaths of 47 people, including women and children, police said. Most of the victims belonged to the Shia community, they said. The ongoing sectarian violence has led thousands of Shiite Muslims to the streets in protest in various cities of Pakistan.

