4.2-magnitude earthquake hits Sri Lanka

As per the NCS, the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground. It occurred at around 18:38:39 IST

Representative Image

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck 412 kms ENE of Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground. It occurred at around 18:38:39 IST.

Also Read: Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

The latitude was found to be at 8.28 and longitude at 83.35. No casualties have been reported so far.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.