×
Breaking News
Mumbai records 16 new Covid-19 cases, no death
Nigerian man held in connection with cocaine seizure at Mumbai airport
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Malad Tower; one injured
Mumbai: South Korean live-streamer records statement before judge in court
Delhi bans non-essential construction work as air quality deteriorates

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > World News > Article > 42 magnitude earthquake hits Sri Lanka

4.2-magnitude earthquake hits Sri Lanka

Updated on: 04 December,2022 10:41 PM IST  |  Colombo
ANI |

Top

As per the NCS, the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground. It occurred at around 18:38:39 IST

4.2-magnitude earthquake hits Sri Lanka

Representative Image


An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck 412 kms ENE of Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).


As per the NCS, the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground. It occurred at around 18:38:39 IST.



Also Read: Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba


The latitude was found to be at 8.28 and longitude at 83.35. No casualties have been reported so far.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
colombo sri lanka earthquake world news news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK