Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt in Chamba at 12.38 am today

Representative image. Pic/Istock

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale occurred in Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 03-12-2022, 00:38:05 IST, Lat: 32.88 & Long: 76.05, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," the NCS informed in a tweet.

Earlier, the NCS had recorded a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on November 16 in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale was felt near Tura in Meghalaya in the early hours of November 24, while a day before on November 23, a low-density earthquake of 3.8 magnitudes hit the Basar town in Lepa-Rada district of Arunachal Pradesh.

