Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: Mother’s killer used acid, tried to burn body, says Mumbai Police
Lalbaug murder case: Why Rimple couldn’t dispose of corpse
Maharashtra: Govt has failed to provide clean oxygen, says MLA Aaditya Thackeray
We were forced to dispose of 1,000 corneas, informs Mumbai’s oldest eye bank
Mumbai: BMC chief orders immediate restart of Aapli Chikitsa services
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > 44 magnitude earthquake jolts Tajikistan

4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Tajikistan

Updated on: 19 March,2023 12:59 PM IST  |  Dushanbe
ANI |

Top

According to the NCS, the earthquake originated at a depth of 170 km and occurred at 11:31:25 IST

4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Tajikistan

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Tajikistan on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.


According to the NCS, the earthquake originated at a depth of 170 km and occurred at 11:31:25 IST.



Also Read: Strong earthquake kills at least 13 in Ecuador, 1 in Peru


"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 19-03-2023, 11:31:25 IST, Lat: 37.85 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Tajikistan," the NCS tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

earthquake Tajikistan world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK