The earthquake hit Myanmar at 08:15 am on Monday

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article 4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar, second earthquake in a month x 00:00

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar, informed National Center for Seismology on Monday.

According to news agency ANI, the earthquake hit Myanmar at 08:15 am on Monday.

This month, this is the second earthquake as the last one took place on May 2.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 04-05-2023, 05:19:05 IST, Lat: 27.03 & Long: 96.34, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," tweeted NCS.

Also Read: Myanmar raises death toll from Cyclone Mocha to 54, but full extent of damage still unknown

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang, informed National Center for Seismology on Monday.

The earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh at 08:15 am on Monday.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 14 Km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 22-05-2023, 08:15:39 IST, Lat: 27.05 and Long: 97.04, Depth: 14 Km , Location: 86km SSE of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh," tweeted NCS.

Earlier on May 20, an earthquake of 3.2 on the Richter Scale rocked Manipur's Shirui village.

The tremors were felt at 7:31 pm, 3 km northwest of Shirui in Manipur.

(With inputs from ANI)