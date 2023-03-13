4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Peru

The earthquake occurred at 03:11:49 (UTC+05:30) and hit Alianza Cristiana, Peru on Monday, at a depth of 108.3 km

Representative Image

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 48 km south-south-west of Alianza Cristiana, Peru on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Peru is a country in western South America.

The earthquake occurred at 03:11:49 (UTC+05:30) and hit Alianza Cristiana, Peru on Monday, at a depth of 108.3 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 3.868degS and 76.622degW, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.

