4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Peru

Updated on: 13 March,2023 10:18 AM IST  |  Lima
ANI |

Top

The earthquake occurred at 03:11:49 (UTC+05:30) and hit Alianza Cristiana, Peru on Monday, at a depth of 108.3 km

Representative Image


An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 48 km south-south-west of Alianza Cristiana, Peru on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.


Peru is a country in western South America.



The earthquake occurred at 03:11:49 (UTC+05:30) and hit Alianza Cristiana, Peru on Monday, at a depth of 108.3 km, the USGS informed.


The earthquake's epicentre was 3.868degS and 76.622degW, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.

