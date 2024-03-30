Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: 6 held for beating man, forcing him to lick shoes
Mumbai Monorail service receives technology-advanced coaches
Prakash Ambedkar accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing VBA in the back
Mukhtar Ansari's son: My father was given slow poison; we will move to judiciary
'We have a very long road ahead of us': Maryland governor on rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > 45 killed as bus plunges off bridge in South Africa
<< Back to Elections 2024

45 killed as bus plunges off bridge in South Africa

Updated on: 30 March,2024 05:48 AM IST  |  Cape Town
Agencies |

Top

The only survivor was an 8-year-old child who was receiving medical attention for serious injuries

45 killed as bus plunges off bridge in South Africa

An 8-year-old child is the only survivor of the crash. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
45 killed as bus plunges off bridge in South Africa
x
00:00

A bus carrying worshippers on a long-distance trip from Botswana to an Easter weekend church gathering in South Africa plunged off a bridge on a mountain pass Thursday and burst into flames as it hit the rocky ground below, killing at least 45 people, authorities said. The only survivor was an 8-year-old child who was receiving medical attention for serious injuries.


The Limpopo provincial government said the driver lost control, causing the bus to veer off the Mmamatlakala bridge in northern South Africa and plunge 50 metres (164 feet) into a ravine before busting into flames. Many bodies were burned beyond recognition and trapped inside the vehicle, while others had been thrown from the bus.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news south africa easter cape town
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK