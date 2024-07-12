Breaking News
4500 people displaced by floods in S Africas Cape Town

4,500 people displaced by floods in S Africa’s Cape Town

Updated on: 12 July,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  Cape Town
Agencies

The devastating weather began a week ago

The storm damaged at least 15,000 structures. Pic/Twitter

The South African city of Cape Town and surrounding areas were hit by more storms Thursday that ripped roofs off houses and caused widespread flooding, forcing at least 4,500 people out of their homes and damaging at least 15,000 structures, authorities said. The devastating weather began a week ago.


Multiple cold fronts have battered the region on the southwest tip of Africa since late last week, bringing record rainfall in some parts and gale-force winds. City authorities said the bad weather was expected to continue until the weekend and possibly into next week.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


