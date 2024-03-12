Passengers were met by paramedics and more than 10 emergency vehicles when the flight touched down in Auckland

The injured being taken to hospital after the flight landed at Auckland Airport. Pic/AP

Listen to this article 50 people injured on Aus-NZ flight x 00:00

At least 50 people were injured Monday by what officials described as a “strong movement” on a Chilean plane traveling from Sydney to Auckland, New Zealand.

LATAM Airlines said in a statement that there was “a technical event during the flight which caused a strong movement.” It did not elaborate on what happened.

Passengers were met by paramedics and more than 10 emergency vehicles when the flight touched down in Auckland.

About 50 people were treated at the scene for mostly mild injuries, with 13 taken to a hospital. One patient was believed to be in serious condition. A number of people were not wearing seatbelts when flight LA800 suddenly dropped.

