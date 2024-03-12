Pakistani President Zardari’s daughter to become first lady

Zardari, 68, was sworn in as the country’s 14th president on Sunday

Aseefa Bhutto with a picture of her mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. Pic/AP

In a historic decision, Pakistan President Asif Zardari has decided to formally recognise his 31-year-old daughter Aseefa Bhutto as the First Lady of the country, according to a media report.

The status of the First Lady goes to the wife of the President of the country in general. But Zardari became a widower after his wife and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in 2007. Zardari did not remarry and the position of the first lady also remained vacant during his first tenure as the country’s president¿ from 2008 to 2013.

Zardari, 68, was sworn in as the country’s 14th president on Sunday.

Youth sentenced to death for blasphemy

A Pakistani court sentenced a 22-year-old student to death and gave a 17-year-old a life sentence in two separate cases after finding them guilty of insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad, a defense lawyer and officials said Monday. Both had denied the charges and have the right to appeal.

