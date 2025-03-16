The blaze broke out around 2:35 am during a concert by a local pop group, according to Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski

The burnt down nightclub (above) inside which a fire broke out. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 51 killed, dozens injured in nightclub fire in North Macedonia x 00:00

A massive nightclub fire killed 51 people early Sunday in North Macedonia's eastern town of Kocani, and injured about 100 more, interior minister Panche Toshkovski told a press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blaze broke out around 2:35 a.m. during a concert by a local pop group, according to Toshkovski.

He said the young clubgoers used pyrotechnics that caused the roof to catch fire. Videos showed chaos inside the night club, with young people running through the smoke as the musicians urged people to escape as quickly as possible.

This is the worst tragedy in recent memory to befall the landlocked nation, whose population is less than 2 million.

"This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia. The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, and the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable," Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"The people and the government will do everything in their power to at least slightly alleviate their pain and help them in these most difficult moments."

Officials said the injured have been taken to hospitals around the country, including the capital, Skopje, many with severe burns. The effort was being assisted by multiple volunteer organisations.

Family members gathered in front of hospitals and Kocani's city offices begging authorities for more information.

Toshkovski said police have arrested one man, but didn't provide details on the person's involvement.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic fire in Kocani North Macedonia, which claimed lives of too many young people," Marta Kos, the European Commissioner for Enlargement, wrote in a post on X.

"My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and the whole of North Macedonia."

North Macedonia is a candidate for EU membership.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever