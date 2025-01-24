52 yrs in prison for UK teen who killed 3 at dance class

Axel Rudakubana, 18, was sentenced on Thursday, with the judge noting that he had attempted to carry out a mass murder of innocent, happy children

(From left) Alice Da silva Aguiar, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Bebe King

A teenager who murdered three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, UK, last year has been sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, was sentenced on Thursday, with the judge noting that he had attempted to carry out a mass murder of innocent, happy children.

Axel Rudakubana, the killer. File pics

Despite his age, the judge ruled that Rudakubana must serve a minimum of 52 years before being considered for parole It is likely he would never be released.

Rudakubana, 17 at the time of the attack, killed three young girls—Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9—at a dance class in Southport last July. In addition to the murders, Rudakubana wounded eight other children and two adults.

Born in Cardiff to Rwandan Christian parents, Rudakubana’s motives remain unclear.

