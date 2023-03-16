6.8 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand's Kermadec Islands region

The quake struck at a depth of 41 kilometres at a latitude of -30.34 and a longitude of -175.17

Representative Image

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hit the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Thursday at 06:25:58 IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.8, occurred on 16-03-2023, 06:25:58 IST, Lat: -30.34 & Long: -175.17, Depth: 41 Km, Location: Kermadec Islands," NCS tweeted on Thursday.

Further details awaited.

