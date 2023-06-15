6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Philippines

Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > 62 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Philippines

Updated on: 15 June,2023 12:26 PM IST  |  Manila
ANI |

The 6.2 magnitude earthquake Thursday morning was near Hukay and about 120 kilometres (75 miles) below the surface, the US Geological Survey said

Representative image/iStock

A deep earthquake has shaken part of the Philippines, southwest of the capital.


The 6.2 magnitude earthquake Thursday morning was near Hukay and about 120 kilometres (75 miles) below the surface, the US Geological Survey said.


Deep quakes are often widely felt but with less potential to cause major damage.


Hukay is about 140 kilometers (87 miles) from Manila.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

