Barhoum also lost his wife, Rawan Radwan, and their five-year-old daughter Alaa.

Young Palestinian brought to Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah. PIC/AP

Listen to this article 9 Palestinians including 6 kids killed in Israeli strike in Rafah x 00:00

As Israel pursued its nearly seven-month offensive in the besieged Palestinian territory, an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza’s southernmost city killed at least nine people, including six children, hospital authorities said Saturday. The fatalities included Abdel-Fattah Sobhi Radwan, his wife, their three children, his brother-in-law Ahmed Barhoum said. Barhoum also lost his wife, Rawan Radwan, and their five-year-old daughter Alaa.

According to the hospital records, their bodies were taken to Rafah’s Abu Yousef al-Najjar hospital. The strike late Friday hit a residential building in the western Tel Sultan neighbourhood of the city of Rafah. “This is a world devoid of all human values and morals,” Barhoum told The Associated Press Saturday morning, crying as he cradled and gently rocked the body of Alaa in his arms. “They bombed a house full of displaced people, women and children. The only martyrs were women and children.”

