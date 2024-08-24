90 per cent residents displaced as Gaza fighting rages on

Fighting continued in the central Gaza Strip on Friday, even as the United States, Qatar and Egypt pushed forward to try and win agreement on a cease-fire deal

Gunmen fire their weapons during the funeral procession of three Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank. Pic/AP

Successive Israeli evacuation orders in Gaza, including 12 just in August, have displaced 90 per cent of its 2.1 million residents since the Israel-Hamas war began in October, a UN humanitarian official for the Palestinian territory said.

Fighting continued in the central Gaza Strip on Friday, even as the United States, Qatar and Egypt pushed forward to try and win agreement on a cease-fire deal.

Heavy weapons and machine guns could be heard firing at daybreak near east Deir al-Balah in a video shot by The Associated Press, with the streets nearly deserted. In the southern city of Khan Younis, four people were killed in an early Israeli strike on their vehicle, said Palestinian Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal.

Bassal reported late Thursday that 24 people were killed the day before in multiple strikes across the Gaza Strip by the Israeli military, including in Gaza City in the north and Khan Younis in the south.

Israel’s military said early Friday that it had killed “dozens” of militants during close-quarters fighting Thursday.

