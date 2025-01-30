The latest wave of enforced disappearances in Balochistan has drawn sharp criticism from Paank, a Baloch human rights organisation

Human rights activist Mahrang Baloch has revealed that security forces kidnapped 15-year-old Ans Ahmed from Khuzdar. In a tweet, she stated that the child was severly abused before being taken. She has called on the residents of Khuzdar to join a peaceful sit-in protest demanding his immediate and safe release, ANI reported.

15-year-old Ans Ahmed has been abducted from Khuzdar—beaten and taken away by security forces. I urge the people of Khuzdar to join the sit-in for his safe release.



This struggle against enforced disappearances is not just for affected families; it is a collective struggle for… pic.twitter.com/gEbYMRajYT — Mahrang Baloch (@MahrangBaloch_) January 30, 2025

In a post on X, Paank described the abductions as an assault on the foundation of Baloch society and "a serious violation of human rights." The organisation reported that on January 26, 2025, security forces forcibly took three individuals--Naik Saal, son of Dad Bakhsh, Wajo, brother of Dad Bakhsh, and Doda, son of Saki Dad--from Tump, Kech, ANI reported.

We are deeply concerned by the reports of enforced disappearances in #Balochistan. On Jan 26, 2025, three individuals, Naik Saal s/o Dad Bakhsh, Wajo s/o Dad Bakhsh (Brothers), and Doda s/o Saki Dad, were forcibly disappeared from Tump, Kech.



On Jan 29, 2025, three more—Khair… pic.twitter.com/H7KI62vL2e — Paank (@paank_bnm) January 30, 2025

As per ANI, on January 29, three more persons were abducted under similar circumstances. Paank identified them as Anas s/o Ahmed from Ismailabad, Khuzdar, along with Khair Jan s/o Bayaan and Niaz Ahmed s/o Zareef from Zeerkani Jahoo, Awaran. The disappearances have thrown families across Balochistan into despair, underscoring a persistent pattern of state-led brutality.

Both Paank and Mahrang Baloch have requested the global human rights organisations and governments to hold Pakistan accountable, demanding an end to enforced disappearances, and to push for transparency and justice for the people.

The organisation stated that Pindok, along with two others, Shoaib and Ayoub, was kidnapped on January 14, 2025, and later subjected to execution, ANI reported.

Paank revealed, "On January 25, however, Pindok's body was handed over to his family." The case highlights the widespread human rights violations in Balochistan, including extrajudicial executions, torture, and enforced disappearances.



(With ANI inputs)