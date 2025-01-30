Breaking News
Mumbai: The four trees and toilet delaying Sion bridge demolition
Torres scam: Shivaji Park cop pulled up
Mumbai: BMC drops underground aquarium plan for Mahalaxmi racecourse
Comprehensive water transport system on the cards for Mumbai, says State Transport Minister
Mumbai: Woman harassed for months by rejected suitor
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > World News > Article > Pakistan Human rights activist condemns forces over enforced disappearances says even children are not spared

Pakistan: Human rights activist condemns forces over enforced disappearances, says 'even children are not spared'

Updated on: 30 January,2025 06:11 PM IST  |  Balochistan
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The latest wave of enforced disappearances in Balochistan has drawn sharp criticism from Paank, a Baloch human rights organisation

Pakistan: Human rights activist condemns forces over enforced disappearances, says 'even children are not spared'

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Pakistan: Human rights activist condemns forces over enforced disappearances, says 'even children are not spared'
x
00:00

Human rights activist Mahrang Baloch has revealed that security forces kidnapped 15-year-old Ans Ahmed from Khuzdar. In a tweet, she stated that the child was severly abused before being taken. She has called on the residents of Khuzdar to join a peaceful sit-in protest demanding his immediate and safe release, ANI reported.





The latest wave of enforced disappearances in Balochistan has drawn sharp criticism from Paank, a Baloch human rights organisation.

In a post on X, Paank described the abductions as an assault on the foundation of Baloch society and "a serious violation of human rights." The organisation reported that on January 26, 2025, security forces forcibly took three individuals--Naik Saal, son of Dad Bakhsh, Wajo, brother of Dad Bakhsh, and Doda, son of Saki Dad--from Tump, Kech, ANI reported.

As per ANI, on January 29, three more persons were abducted under similar circumstances. Paank identified them as Anas s/o Ahmed from Ismailabad, Khuzdar, along with Khair Jan s/o Bayaan and Niaz Ahmed s/o Zareef from Zeerkani Jahoo, Awaran. The disappearances have thrown families across Balochistan into despair, underscoring a persistent pattern of state-led brutality.

Both Paank and Mahrang Baloch have requested the global human rights organisations and governments to hold Pakistan accountable, demanding an end to enforced disappearances, and to push for transparency and justice for the people.

The organisation stated that Pindok, along with two others, Shoaib and Ayoub, was kidnapped on January 14, 2025, and later subjected to execution, ANI reported.

Paank revealed, "On January 25, however, Pindok's body was handed over to his family." The case highlights the widespread human rights violations in Balochistan, including extrajudicial executions, torture, and enforced disappearances. 


(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

balochistan pakistan news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK