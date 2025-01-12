A probe is underway to see whether appropriate mining regulations were adhered to

The death toll in a coal mine collapse caused by methane gas accumulation and explosion has risen to 11 workers after rescuers discovered seven more remains, an official said, PTI reported.

On Wednesday evening, a coal mine in the Sanjdi district of Balochistan province collapsed, trapping twelve people.

According to Abdullah Shawani, the head of the province's mining department, 11 bodies were recovered throughout the three days of rescue efforts, and as of Saturday night, rescuers were still looking for the last worker inside the collapsed structure, PTI reported.

"There are little chances of the last worker surviving for so long in the collapsed mine," Shawani said.

"The incident occurred due to a buildup of gas, which caused an explosion and the mine to cave in," said Shahid Rind, Balochistan government spokesperson.

He further said that full-scale rescue operations were ongoing but the progress was slow due to the presence of toxic gas and debris, PTI reported.

He stated that a probe is underway to see whether appropriate mining regulations were adhered to.

According to Pir Muhammad Kakar, one of the heads of the Mines Workers Association, the tragedy happened because the coal mine owner failed to follow mining laws. He also accused authorities at the mines department of the occurrence.

Kakar called for tough measures against these authorities., PTI reported.

In coal-rich western Balochistan, which is notorious for its dangerous working conditions and lax safety regulations, coal mine disasters and worker fatalities occur regularly.

In March last year, about 12 miners were killed in a gas explosion at a coalpit in Harnai.

In May 2018, two nearby coal mines collapsed in Sanjdi, killing 23 people and injuring 11, while 43 workers also died in 2011 when gas explosions triggered a collapse in another Balochistan colliery.

(With agency inputs)