Afghanistan: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Kabul

Updated on: 29 March,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Kabul
ANI

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the NCS stated that the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres

Representation pic


An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 85 kilometres East of Kabul in Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to National Center (NCS) for Seismology.


Taking to its official Twitter handle, the NCS stated that the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.



National Center (NCS) for Seismology tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-03-2023, 05:49:06 IST, Lat: 34.45 & Long: 70.13, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 85km E of Kabul, Afghanistan."


Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Afghanistan: Nine people killed, 74 others injured due to floods

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 25 kilometres South of the Farkhar district of Takhar province in Afghanistan, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

According to the USGS, the quake occurred at 04:53:29 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 124.1 Km. The epicentre was detected at 36.345degN and 69.912degE respectively.

