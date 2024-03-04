Breaking News
Afghanistan Landmine explosion claims lives of 2 children injures 4
Afghanistan: Landmine explosion claims lives of 2 children, injures 4

Updated on: 04 March,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Kabul (Afghanistan)
Agencies |

Reports indicate that the landmine detonated, leading to the unfortunate deaths of two children and causing injuries to four individuals

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
x
00:00

In a devastating incident in Paktia province, local officials have reported the loss of two children's lives and injuries to four others following the explosion of a landmine in the Hesarak district, Khaama Press reported.


The tragic event unfolded on Sunday in the Khilzi Khalil area of the district, as confirmed by officials from Paktia province.


Reports indicate that the landmine detonated, leading to the unfortunate deaths of two children and causing injuries to four individuals.


Notably, all the victims are members of a single family, adding to the heart-wrenching impact of the incident, according to Khaama Press.

Regrettably, such incidents, particularly involving children, have been recurrent in various provinces, with Paktia being a focal point due to the lingering presence of mines from past conflicts.

Highlighting the severity of the issue, the United Nations Mine Action Coordination Office (UNMACC) previously underscored that Afghanistan stands as one of the most heavily mined and explosive-contaminated countries globally.

The prevalence of leftover mines from previous wars poses an ongoing threat to the safety and well-being of the Afghan population.

Efforts to address this critical situation are imperative, as emphasised by provincial authorities. The need for continued initiatives to clear mines and unexploded ordnance remains crucial, aiming to mitigate the risk of further tragic incidents in Afghanistan's conflict-affected regions, Khaama Press reported. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

