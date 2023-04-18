Breaking News
Alabama shooting: Cops implore people to come forward with information

Updated on: 18 April,2023 09:06 AM IST  |  Dadeville
Among those killed was a high school senior who planned to play college football and was celebrating his sister’s 16th birthday

A woman embraces Dadeville High School football player Antojuan Woody at a prayer vigil n Sunday in Alabama. Pic/AP

Alabama law enforcement officers Sunday were imploring people to come forward with information about a shooting that killed four people and injured 28 others during a teenager’s birthday party. Among those killed was a high school senior who planned to play college football and was celebrating his sister’s 16th birthday. The shooting erupted Saturday night at a dance studio in downtown Dadeville.


During two news conferences Sunday, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency did not take questions. He did not say if a suspect was in custody or if investigators knew about any motivation. He did not provide the names of those killed. “We’ve got to have information from the community,” Burkett said during a Sunday evening news conference.



President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting, the White House said, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation and has been in touch with local officials and law enforcement to offer support. “What has our nation come to when children cannot attend a birthday party without fear? When parents have to worry every time their kids walk out the door to school, to the movie theater, or to the park?” Biden said in a statement Sunday.


“Guns are the leading killer of children in America, and the numbers are rising – not declining. This is outrageous and unacceptable.” Biden called on Congress to “require safe storage of firearms, require background checks for all gun sales, eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

world news

